French President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday that the situation for Europe has worsened since the Draghi report on EU competitiveness, saying the continent is facing a "dual crisis" from the China trade surge and US instability.

In an interview with several European outlets, Macron underlined that today, Europe faces an "immense challenge" in a world thrown into disorder.

He said that the US, which, it was once thought, would guarantee our security forever, "now casts doubt," while Russia, which was supposed to provide cheap energy indefinitely, stopped doing so three years ago.

He also pointed out that China, which used to be an export market for many, has become an "increasingly fierce competitor."

Asked where things stand now since the former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's report on EU competitiveness in 2024, Macron said the situation "has worsened dramatically."

"Today, China has a trade surplus of $1 trillion with the rest of the world ... at the same time, Washington has imposed tariffs on us," he was quoted by French daily Le Monde as saying.

In his report, Draghi warned of the risk that the EU could die a slow death if it did nothing.

"In reality, we are facing a dual crisis: a commercial tsunami from China and split-second instability from the American side," said Macron two days ahead of the EU leaders' meeting in Brussels.

Europe faces 'three battles'

Saying that Europe needs to protect its industry as China and the US do, he underlined that the EU also needs to focus on certain strategic sectors, such as clean technologies, chemicals, steel, automotive, and defence.

"Otherwise, Europeans will be swept aside. This is a defensive measure, but it is essential because we are facing unfair competitors who no longer respect the rules of the World Trade Organization," he noted.

Macron said Europe faces "three battles": security and defence, climate change mitigation technologies, and artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

"In all these areas, we invest far less than China and the US. If the EU does nothing within the next three to five years, it will be swept aside in these sectors," he warned.