TÜRKİYE
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Turkish, Kazakh presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
President Erdogan welcomes Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum results.
Turkish, Kazakh presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
File photo: Turkish, Kazakh presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues in phone call / AA
March 24, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan and exchanged views on current international issues, according to a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday.

Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to further strengthening ties with Astana, saying efforts are ongoing to elevate relations and that additional steps will be taken in the coming period.

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He also expressed hope that the results of Kazakhstan's recent constitutional referendum would prove beneficial and extended his congratulations to Tokayev on the occasions of Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz.

RelatedTRT World - 2 leaders, 20 signatures: Türkiye and Kazakhstan sign landmark agreements to reach shared vision
SOURCE:AA
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