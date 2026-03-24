Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan and exchanged views on current international issues, according to a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday.

Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to further strengthening ties with Astana, saying efforts are ongoing to elevate relations and that additional steps will be taken in the coming period.