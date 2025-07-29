WORLD
2 min read
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Uribe’s conviction has sparked political turmoil ahead of Colombia’s 2026 elections, with US lawmakers denouncing the verdict as judicial overreach.
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case / AP
July 29, 2025

Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe has been convicted of procedural fraud and bribing witnesses, becoming the first former head of state in Colombia's history to be found guilty by a court of law.

Judge Sandra Heredia delivered the ruling on Monday in a session that lasted more than 10 hours.

Uribe, who served as president from 2002 to 2010, is considered the most influential opposition figure to current President Gustavo Petro.

He has repeatedly described the charges as politically motivated.

The US, on the other hand, protested the conviction, saying it sets a “worrisome precedent.”

“Former Colombian President Uribe’s only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland. The weaponisation of Colombia’s judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisome precedent,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X.

13-year-old dispute

RECOMMENDED

The case stems from a 13-year-old dispute with leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda, a member of the ruling coalition.

During a congressional debate, Cepeda accused Uribe of ties to far-right paramilitary groups.

Uribe responded by accusing Cepeda of fabricating witness testimony using imprisoned paramilitaries.

Uribe was formally charged in May 2024 with bribery, procedural fraud, and witness manipulation.

Colombian prosecutors later attempted to close the case, but their request was denied by the courts.

Uribe has continued to deny all charges, calling the proceedings an act of political vengeance.

Following the conviction, Uribe could face between six and 12 years in prison.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment