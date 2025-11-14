Spain has condemned an “unprecedented” escalation of violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, warning that the attacks are endangering Palestinian civilians and undermining prospects for peace.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Spanish government, which recognised the Palestinian state in May 2024, said that the continued actions of “violent settlers” were threatening the “safety and integrity” of Palestinians by targeting homes, property and sources of livelihood, including olive groves and business infrastructure.

Madrid also voiced particular concern over assaults on religious sites, highlighting an arson attack on a mosque in the town of Deir Istiya on Wednesday.

The statement rejected Israel’s ongoing settlement expansion, condemning the latest unilateral move by the Israeli Defence Ministry to define the boundaries of 13 settlements in the West Bank.

Spain said the step “constitutes a flagrant violation of international law,” reiterating its longstanding opposition to settlement activities, which the EU considers illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Madrid urged Tel Aviv to “put a decisive end to violence and impunity” and to hold those responsible for attacks against Palestinians and their property accountable.

“These violent actions jeopardise efforts to achieve peace, based on the US peace plan and the New York Declaration,” the government said, adding they also threaten the viability of a future Palestinian state and undermine the implementation of a two-state solution.