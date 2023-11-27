Children played on a Gaza beach as displaced families left their cramped shelters for a short break during the truce between Israel and Hamas, but amid the laughter their parents could not forget the hardships of war and homelessness.

As children splashed in the shallow water, jumping over small waves, adults in bare feet watched from the shore. Asmaa al Sultan, a displaced woman from northern Gaza, sat on the sand with her arm around her mother. The older woman was crying quietly.

More than 30 members of the al Sultan family are sheltering in a UN school in the town of Deir Al Balah with hundreds of other displaced people.

"We came to the beach to take a breather, to escape from the feeling of the crowded schools and from the depressing and polluted environment we are in," said Asmaa.

"People come to the beach to relax, to swim, for their children to have fun, they take food with them. But we are so depressed. We are on the beach but we want to cry."

Hundreds of thousands of people have left their homes in northern Gaza, which has borne the brunt of Israel's military assault, to seek refuge in tents, schools or the homes of friends and relatives in the southern part of the strip.

The gruelling conditions in the tent camps and schools, with overcrowding, a lack of toilets and showers, and long daily queues for small rations of food and water, have been compounded by the psychological impact of bombardment and displacement.

The beach at Deir Al Balah has a row of fishermen's huts at the back, towards the bottom of a slope strewn with rubbish.

Some displaced people had taken up residence in the flimsy huts, clothes hanging on strings outside.