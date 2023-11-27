WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eight terrorists killed in raid near Afghanistan border: Pakistan army
No detail has been given about the identities of terrorists but blame usually falls, on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.
Eight terrorists killed in raid near Afghanistan border: Pakistan army
Troops also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 27, 2023

Pakistan's military has said its forces raided a terrorist hideout in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban near the border with Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed eight terrorists.

Elsewhere, a suicide bomber on Monday targeted a vehicle with security forces in the northwestern Bannu district, killing two civilians and wounding 10 others, including three soldiers, the military said.

Troops seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout in an intelligence-based operation on Sunday in the South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No detail was given about the terrorists' identities. But blame usually falls, on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP a separate group but loosely affiliated with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

RelatedWhat options does Pakistan have to deal with the TTP?
RECOMMENDED

TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan

Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban who also often target troops across the country.

Tensions between the two countries have spiked with Pakistan demanding the Taliban administration stop the TTP from using Afghan soil to launch attacks.

Pakistan's military said the suicide bomber who struck on Monday was an Afghan. Pakistan has said some Afghans were among those who carried out high-profile attacks in recent months.

RelatedWhat’s behind the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa