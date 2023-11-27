TÜRKİYE
Turkish President holds diplomatic talks for permanent peace in Gaza
"Türkiye is ready to assume all kinds of responsibilities, including as a guarantor to ensure permanent peace in the region" and "uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza," President Erdogan expresses in a phone conversation with Spain's premier.
Erdogan praises as “valuable” the Spanish government's stance against Israel's "illegitimate attacks" on Palestinians and its statements in favor of the recognition of Palestine. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
November 27, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discussed Israel’s over 40 days of attacks on Palestine and besieged Gaza since October 7.

In a phone call on Monday, Erdogan and Sanchez also exchanged views on steps to help ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza, and efforts for a permanent ceasefire, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan praised as “valuable” the Spanish government's stance against Israel's "illegitimate attacks" on Palestinians and its statements in favor of the recognition of Palestine.

Erdogan told Sanchez that Türkiye is ready to assume all kinds of responsibilities, including as a guarantor, to ensure permanent peace in the region and to work together with Spain for regional peace.

Erdogan and other Turkish officials have blasted Western countries' general silence over the relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza, but has praised Spain for being critical of the Israeli offensive, which has taken the lives of 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women.

The official Israeli death toll since the October 7 attack by Hamas stands at 1,200.

