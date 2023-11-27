Ancient Scythian artefacts from museums in Russian-occupied Crimea have been returned to Ukraine after a legal dispute over ownership rights during which they spent almost a decade in the Netherlands, a Ukrainian museum said.

"After almost 10 years of court hearings, artefacts from four Crimean museums that were presented at the exhibition 'Crimea: gold and secrets of the Black Sea' in Amsterdam have returned to Ukraine," the National Museum of History of Ukraine said on Monday.

More than a thousand artefacts, including a solid gold Scythian helmet and golden neck ornament, were on loan to Amsterdam's Allard Pierson Museum since Russia's illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014.

Both Ukraine and the museums located on the Moscow-controlled territory claimed ownership rights to the pieces when the exhibition ended. The items date from when the Scythian people lived in the area between the 7th and 3rd centuries BC.

The museum said the Allard Pierson Museum had returned 565 items, including ancient sculptures, Scythian and Sarmatian jewellery and Chinese lacquer boxes.

It said the collection would be stored in the museum until the de-occupation of Crimea.

Related Stolen treasures: Türkiye fights to bring back artefacts abroad

Artefacts returned home