TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Fidan to attend NATO meeting, hold bilateral talks in Brussels
The two-day visit will focus on "a comprehensive evaluation of the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic as well as the developments in Balkans" as Turkish top diplomat visits Brussels amid the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Türkiye's Fidan to attend NATO meeting, hold bilateral talks in Brussels
Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
November 27, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Brussels on November 28-29 to attend a NATO meeting, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Over the next two days, NATO foreign ministers will gather at the NATO headquarters to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as growing strategic competition.

"As the war in Ukraine continues and the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza unfolds, the meeting will allow for a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic, as well as the developments in the Balkans," the ministry said on Monday in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

"The first session of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers will also be held during the meeting," it said.

Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting.

RelatedTurkish Foreign Minister Fidan continues his diplomatic tour for peace in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa