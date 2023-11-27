Danielle Aloni and her daughter Emilia, 5, were held hostage by Hamas for 49 days in besieged Gaza.

On November 24, the Israeli mother and daughter were released as part of a temporary ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel and reunited with their relatives.

Before they left Gaza, Danielle Aloni wrote a "thank you" letter to Hamas saying, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your extraordinary humanity shown towards my daughter, Emilia."

Qassam Brigades, which is the armed wing of Hamas, shared the letter on its official Telegram account at 1649 GMT on November 27.

The letter was originally written in Hebrew and accompanied by an Arabic translation, along with a photograph of the Israeli mother and her daughter.

'Felt like a queen'

In her handwritten letter in Hebrew, Danielle said: "She (Emilia) acknowledges feeling like all of you are her friends, not just friends, but truly beloved and good".

Aloni acknowledged the good care given to hostages in Gaza and wrote: "Thank you for the many hours you spent as caregivers."