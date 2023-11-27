The man who shot three students of Palestinian descent has pleaded not guilty, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime in the US.

Jason J. Eaton, 48, made his initial court appearance by video from jail on three counts of attempted murder, and a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf on Monday.

He was ordered held without bail for the time being.

The US Department of Justice, along with state law enforcement agencies, were investigating whether Saturday's shooting was a hate crime amid an increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities across the US since Israel's war on besieged Gaza began, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"There is understandable fear in communities across the country," he said.

The three men, all age 20, who were spending their Thanksgiving break in Burlington, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victims' relatives when a white man confronted them with a handgun, police said.

"They stated that the person had not made any comments to them and had merely approached them while they were walking down the street, essentially minding their own business," Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad told reporters.

Two were struck in their torsos, while one was hit in the lower extremities, Murad said.

All three were being treated at University of Vermont Medical Center, and one faces a long recovery because of a spinal injury, a family member said.

The Institute for Middle East Understanding, in a statement from victims' families on X, formerly known as Twitter, identified the men as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad.

"We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children," the statement said.

'Not safe in their own country'

The three have been friends since first grade at Ramallah Friends School, a private school in the occupied West Bank, and all are "remarkable, distinguished students, " said Rania Ma'ayeh, head of the school.

Awartani and Abdalhamid are US citizens, while Ali Ahmad is studying on a student visa, Ma'ayeh said.

"Our students are not safe in their own country because of the [Israeli] occupation. They’re studying abroad and have a bright future ahead of them, and look at what happens," she said.

Eaton moved to Burlington over the summer and had legally purchased the gun used in the shooting, Murad told reporters. According to a police affidavit, federal agents found the gun in Eaton’s apartment on Sunday.

Eaton came to the door holding his hands palms up and told the officers he'd been waiting for them.

Rich Price, Awartani's uncle, said the gunman "shot them without saying any words" and that the family suspects they were targets of a hate crime.