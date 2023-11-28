Tuesday, November 28, 2023

1946 GMT — Israel and Hamas have concluded the fifth exchange of prisoners under the truce deal.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters have handed over 12 hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza, while Israel prison service said 30 Palestinian prisoners were also released.

The Israeli hostages, all women, were handed over by masked and armed fighters, some from Hamas and others from Islamic Jihad, to Red Cross officials in Rafah near the border with Egypt, an AFP journalist said.

Israeli military said in a statement that "based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 12 hostages - including 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals - are on their way toward Israeli territory".

1837 GMT —160 corpses retrieved from under rubble in Gaza: media office

A total of 160 Palestinian corpses have been retrieved from under the rubble, streets and roads in the past 24 hours in Gaza, the government media office has said.

It said civil defence teams use manual methods to extract the bodies.

"We are facing a real humanitarian disaster that has unfolded with the start of the humanitarian pause," it said. "The occupation army has demolished 300,000 housing units, including 50,000 units completely demolished and another 250,000 partially demolished."

The office called for the entry of equipment and machinery to help civil defence teams retrieve hundreds of corpses from under the rubble.

1717 GMT — Israeli army prevents fuel truck from reaching northern Gaza

The Israeli army has prevented a fuel truck from reaching northern Gaza, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

In a previous statement, the society said that it was in the process of bringing a fuel truck, in addition to 31 trucks of humanitarian aid containing food, water and relief material, into Gaza City and the northern part of the enclave through the Israeli checkpoint that separates northern Gaza from the south.

The fuel truck would enhance the operations of the Palestinian Red Crescent's ambulances operating in northern Gaza which were at risk of halting their operations due to fuel depletion, it added.

1640 GMT — 8 Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire in northern Gaza in one week

Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in one week in northern Gaza due to friendly fire and an explosive device, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority has reported.

Scores of soldiers were injured in operational incidents, it said.

There are conflicting reports about the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza.

The Israeli army said at least 392 soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the war on Gaza on October 7.

1615 GMT — UN highlights concerns over Israel's plans to expand attacks on Gaza

Recent comments from Israeli political leadership that they plan to expand the military offensive in Gaza at the end of the humanitarian pause are “deeply worrying,” the UN human rights office has said.

Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged all parties of the conflict as well as states with influence to use the current humanitarian pause "to work towards a full ceasefire, on human rights and humanitarian grounds."

1606 GMT — US tells Israel not to displace Palestinians in southern Gaza

The US is urging Israel not to replicate the mass displacement of Palestinians that resulted from its invasion of northern Gaza when it pursues its campaign in the south of the coastal enclave, according to two senior American officials.

The officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said 2 million Palestinians are now residing in south and central Gaza.

One of the officials said it is "extremely important" that Israel conduct any campaign in southern Gaza "in a way that is, to a maximum extent, not designed to produce significant further displacement of persons."

"You cannot have the sort of scale of displacement that took place in the north, replicated in the south," he said. "It will be beyond the capacity of any humanitarian support network, however reinforced, however robust, to be able to cope with. It can't happen."

1557 GMT — Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank rises to over 240

The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October 7 has exceeded the number of Palestinians killed in the last year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

It said the army and settlers have since killed 242 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

A previous statement by the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) said 171 Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank in 2022 by Israeli forces and settlers.

1537 GMT — Three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Three Palestinians have been killed in Israeli fire in different areas across the occupied West Bank, according to statements by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

It said Amr Wahdan, 14, was shot dead by Israeli forces in Tubas city in the northeast.

An Anadolu reporter said earlier that Israeli forces raided the city and cordoned off a home that triggered clashes with Palestinians that left several injured.

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, cited the ministry that said Malik Daghra, 17, from the village of Kafr Ain in northwest Ramallah, was shot before being pronounced dead at the hospital. Witnesses told Anadolu that clashes erupted in Kafr Ain after Israeli forces raided the village.

The Israeli army also killed a Palestinian in the town of Beitunia in western Ramallah and injured several Palestinians. The clashes erupted near Beitunia as hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the Ofer Prison to await the release of Palestinian prisoners.

1533 GMT — Turkish President Erdogan, UN chief discuss Israeli attacks on Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed the role of the international community in helping to end Israel's attacks on Gaza.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Guterres also exchanged views on addressing the humanitarian crisis and efforts for a lasting peace, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan told Guterres that Israel continues to violate international law, the law of war, and humanitarian law "recklessly," in full view of the international community, and that it must be held accountable for the crimes committed before international law, the directorate added.

1509 GMT — Turkish delegation arrives in Gaza for planned field hospital

A Turkish technical delegation for a planned field hospital in Gaza has crossed over from Egypt to the besieged enclave, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

"Based on the findings of our delegation, we plan to activate the hospital as soon as possible," the sources said in a statement.

The field hospital will provide medical treatment for tens of thousands of injured civilians.

Turkish officials are also working to position containers where Palestinian families in Gaza can take shelter, addressing urgent needs arising from the cooling weather and winter conditions.

1455 GMT — Israeli army opens fire on Lebanese territory with artillery shell: Lebanon

The Israeli army has fired at least one artillery shell on Lebanese territory, marking the first shelling since the start of a humanitarian pause in Gaza, according to the official Lebanese news agency NNA.

The Israeli army fired a shell on land on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Aita al Shaab in the Rahib region, it said.

The Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper cited an Israeli military source that said no shells were fired from the Israeli side toward southern Lebanon.

A cautious calm has been prevailing in the border areas between Lebanon and Israel since Friday when a humanitarian pause took effect in Gaza.

1447 GMT — Several soldiers injured in exchange of fire in Gaza: Israeli army

The Israeli army has said that a number of its soldiers were "lightly injured" in an exchange of fire in northern Gaza.

"Over the last hour, 3 explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in 2 different locations in northern Gaza, violating the framework of the operational pause," the Israeli army said in a statement on platform X.

In one of the locations, the army said, an exchange of fire also took place and a "number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents."

Earlier, Hamas' Qassam Brigades said that field clashes took place in northern Gaza between its fighters and the Israeli army over the violation of the humanitarian pause by the army.

1434 GMT —UN says 'high risk of famine' for Gaza

The population of Gaza risks famine if humanitarian food supplies do not continue, the UN's World Food Programme has warned.

The WFP said it had delivered food to 121,161 people in Gaza since Friday, when a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas began. The truce was extended by two days on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the pause, our teams have been in action on the ground, going into areas we haven't reached for a long time. What we see is catastrophic," said WFP's director for the Middle East, Corinne Fleischer.

The agency said that six days was "not enough to make any meaningful impact", calling for "uninterrupted and regular supplies" of food into Gaza.

1434 GMT —Israel approves unprecedented budget to cover war on Gaza

The Israeli government has approved an annexe budget, described as unprecedented, worth an estimated $8 billion to cover the needs of the war against Gaza.

The new annexe budget of 30 billion Israeli shekels will cover the costs of funding the war until the end of the year, according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.