In pictures: Families in Palestine welcome loved ones freed from Israeli captivity
Families in Palestine happily welcome their loved ones after Tel Aviv frees 30 minors and 3 women as part of swap deal with Hamas resistance group.
A Palestinian kid reacts after being released from an Israeli jail in exchange for Israeli captives released by Hamas from besieged Gaza / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 28, 2023

Palestinian families have welcomed 30 minors and 3 women who were freed from Israeli jails as part of the truce deal with Hamas resistance group.

The release brought the total number of Palestinian women and minors freed from Israeli prisons during the initial four-day pause in the fighting to 150.

The truce deal has been extended by two more days, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said it approved 50 more Palestinian females in its release list.

Palestinian families joyfully embraced their freed loved ones. Here're some of the priceless moments:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
