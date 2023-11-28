WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kashmiri students face anti-terror cases after Australia beat India in cricket
The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by a non-local student studying at the varsity who accused the Kashmiri students of "abusing and threatening him" while raising pro-Pakistani slogans and cheering India's defeat.
Kashmiri students face anti-terror cases after Australia beat India in cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 28, 2023

The regional police in India-administered Kashmir have arrested seven Kashmiri students under the anti-terror law for allegedly raising pro-Pakistani slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final, officials have said.

According to officials' Monday statement, the arrested youth are undergraduate students of a regional University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

India lost to Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Nov. 19.

As per the first information report filed by police in central Ganderbal district, the students have been booked under various sections of anti-terror law related to allegedly "abetting, advocating or inciting any unlawful activity."

They have also been booked under sections of the Indian penal code for "public mischief and criminal intimidation."

RECOMMENDED

Seven students

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by a non-local student studying at the varsity who accused the Kashmiri students of "abusing and threatening him" while raising pro-Pakistani slogans and cheering India's defeat.

The seven students were arrested on Nov. 20.

It is not the first time that Kashmiri students have been arrested for expressing support to teams other than India in a cricket match.

In 2021 and 2016, the regional police also filed similar cases against Kashmiris in the region while Kashmiri students studying outside in different Indian states had to face tough times during and after such cricket matches.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk