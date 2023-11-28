The regional police in India-administered Kashmir have arrested seven Kashmiri students under the anti-terror law for allegedly raising pro-Pakistani slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final, officials have said.

According to officials' Monday statement, the arrested youth are undergraduate students of a regional University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

India lost to Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Nov. 19.

As per the first information report filed by police in central Ganderbal district, the students have been booked under various sections of anti-terror law related to allegedly "abetting, advocating or inciting any unlawful activity."

They have also been booked under sections of the Indian penal code for "public mischief and criminal intimidation."