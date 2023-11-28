WORLD
2 MIN READ
Elevator drop at South Africa platinum mine kills, injures dozens
South Africa is the world's largest producer of platinum and the country had 49 fatalities from all mining accidents in 2022.
Elevator drop at South Africa platinum mine kills, injures dozens
A platinum mine outside Rustenburg. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 28, 2023

An elevator suddenly dropped around 200 metres (656 feet) while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75, the mine operator has said.

It happened on Monday evening at the end of the workers' shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. The injured workers were hospitalised.

Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) CEO Nico Muller said in a statement it was "the darkest day in the history of Implats." It said an investigation had already begun into what caused the elevator to drop and the mine had suspended all operations on Tuesday.

All 86 mine workers killed or injured were in the elevator, Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said. Some of the injured had "serious compact fractures," he said.

RelatedFive years after S. Africa mine massacre, families still wait for justice
RECOMMENDED

Theron said the elevator dropped approximately 200 metres down the shaft, although that was only an early estimate. He said it was a highly unusual accident.

South Africa is the world's largest producer of platinum.

The country had 49 fatalities from all mining accidents in 2022, a decrease from 74 the year before.

Deaths from South African mining accidents have steadily decreased in the last two decades from nearly 300 in the year 2000, according to South African government figures.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk