WORLD
2 MIN READ
Moroccan MP demands government to review normalisation with Israel
In December 2020, Morocco and Israel normalised relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.
Moroccan MP demands government to review normalisation with Israel
Moroccans demonstrate in Casablanca, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza and the suspension of diplomatic ties with Israel on November 26, 2023. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
November 28, 2023

A Moroccan lawmaker has asked the government to review the country's normalisation deal with Israel in the light of the Israeli war on Gaza.

"The normalisation agreement between Morocco, Israel and the United States must be reviewed," lawmaker Fatima Tamni, from the opposition Alliance of the Left Federation, told a parliament session on Monday.

On December 10, 2020, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

Since the start of the Israel’s relentless offensive against Gaza, most major Moroccan cities have seen rallies and gatherings to support the Palestinian people and protest Israel's attacks.

RelatedIsrael evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: state media
RECOMMENDED

An agreement was announced late Monday to extend the four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas in Gaza for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed in excess of 15,000 Palestinians, including at least 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to Palestinian health authorities in the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk