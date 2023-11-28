A Moroccan lawmaker has asked the government to review the country's normalisation deal with Israel in the light of the Israeli war on Gaza.

"The normalisation agreement between Morocco, Israel and the United States must be reviewed," lawmaker Fatima Tamni, from the opposition Alliance of the Left Federation, told a parliament session on Monday.

On December 10, 2020, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

Since the start of the Israel’s relentless offensive against Gaza, most major Moroccan cities have seen rallies and gatherings to support the Palestinian people and protest Israel's attacks.