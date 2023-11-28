The top European Union court has ruled that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said on Tuesday a policy of strict neutrality that was intended to establish a neutral administrative environment may be regarded as being objectively justified by a legitimate aim.

It added that another public administration would also be justified if it decided to authorise, in a general and indiscriminate manner, the wearing of visible signs of belief.

The court said authorities in member states had a margin of discretion in designing the neutrality of public service they intended to promote.

However, this objective must be pursued in a consistent and systematic manner and measures must be limited to what is strictly necessary, the court said.

It was for a national court to verify that these requirements were complied with.