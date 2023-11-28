WORLD
Hijab can be banned in public service, top European court rules
The Court of Justice of the European Union endorses restrictions on public employees displaying religious symbols at work, sparking debate on the EU's position on freedom of religion.
Europe has turned the hijab, a head scarf worn around the head and shoulders, into a divisive issue over the years. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
November 28, 2023

The top European Union court has ruled that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said on Tuesday a policy of strict neutrality that was intended to establish a neutral administrative environment may be regarded as being objectively justified by a legitimate aim.

It added that another public administration would also be justified if it decided to authorise, in a general and indiscriminate manner, the wearing of visible signs of belief.

The court said authorities in member states had a margin of discretion in designing the neutrality of public service they intended to promote.

However, this objective must be pursued in a consistent and systematic manner and measures must be limited to what is strictly necessary, the court said.

It was for a national court to verify that these requirements were complied with.

Discriminatory step targets Muslim women's clothing

The case came to the CJEU after an employee of the eastern Belgian municipality of Ans was told she could not wear an Islamic head scarf at work.

The municipality subsequently changed its terms of employment to require its employees to observe strict neutrality by not wearing overt signs of religious or ideological belief.

The woman concerned launched a legal challenge, saying her right to freedom of religion had been infringed.

Europe has turned the hijab, the head scarf worn around the head and shoulders, into a discriminatory issue across Europe for years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
