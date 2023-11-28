Israeli restrictions on fuel supplies to Gaza are hampering aid deliveries and humanitarian access required under a UN resolution, an EU commissioner, Janez Lenarcic, said.

"We are calling for the increase of fuel supplies to Gaza," Lenarcic told journalists in Brussels on Tuesday.

Lenarcic, who is in charge of crisis management, was speaking as the EU countries and aid organisations scrambled to provide relief to Gaza's population of 2.3 million under a truce agreed by Israel and Hamas.

"The humanitarian access should be based on the needs and not on some restrictions," he said.

Much of Gaza's population has been displaced by Israel's military action, and the narrow coastal territory's health system has been brought to its knees, while water, food, medicine and power supplies have been all but exhausted.

Authorities in Gaza say the relentless Israeli bombing and ground offensive has killed 15,000 people, thousands of them children.

'Bottlenecks in aid delivery'

Lenarcic said aid deliveries to Gaza were encountering two bottlenecks.