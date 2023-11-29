A Hamas senior official has invited US billionaire Elon Musk to visit besieged Gaza and see the extent of destruction caused by the Israeli bombardment and land invasion that has killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

"We invite him [Elon Musk] to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility," Hamas' senior official Osama Hamdan said in a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday.

On Monday, Elon Musk, the social media mogul assailed for his endorsement of an anti-Jewish post, toured the site of the Hamas blitz on Israel and declared his commitment to do whatever was necessary to stop the spread of hatred.

Musk faced outrage for not seeing the destruction caused by indiscriminate Israeli bombardment on Gaza's homes, offices, parks, churches, mosques and markets.

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation, meanwhile, pointed out how Musk's visit to Israel further exposed the Israeli state's propaganda campaign.

The Center for Countering Disinformation identified a manipulation tactic in the crib footage which was disseminated by Israel with the caption, "one of the symbols of Hamas' attack on Kibbutz, the crib."