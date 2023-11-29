Wednesday, November 29, 2023

1249 GMT — Russia has said its armed forces had taken control of Khromove, a small village on the outskirts of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Moscow's troops seized Bakhmut in May after one of the bloodiest battles of its 21-month military offensive.

"Troops, supported by aviation and artillery fire, improved their positions along the front line and liberated the village of Artemovskoye," Russia's defence ministry said in a daily briefing, referring to the village by a previous version of its name.

AFP news agency was unable to verify the claim.

More updates 👇

1327 GMT — NATO chief reiterates support for Ukraine, claiming 'Russia losing influence in near abroad'

While reiterating NATO's support for Ukraine, the bloc’s chief claimed that Russia is losing influence in the near abroad, becoming "much more dependent on China," and mortgaging its future to Beijing.

"Ukraine has prevailed as a sovereign, independent democratic nation," Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels after meeting with the bloc's counterparts on the sidelines of a two-day NATO-Ukraine Council meeting that concluded on Wednesday.

"This is a significant achievement, a significant victory. Russia has retreated as Ukraine has advanced. It is now weaker politically, militarily, and economically," Stoltenberg said.

He claimed that Russia suffered significant military losses, with "hundreds of aircraft, thousands of tanks, and more than 300,000 casualties."

He added that Russia is "losing influence in its near abroad, not only in Ukraine but (also) in the Caucasus and Central Asia."

1326 GMT — Blinken reiterates NATO's 'unwavering' support for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated NATO's "unwavering" support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"Some are questioning whether the United States and other NATO allies should continue to stand with Ukraine as we enter the second winter of (Vladimir) Putin's brutality," Antony Blinken said after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Brussels.

"But the answer here today at NATO is clear. And it's unwavering. We must and we will continue to support Ukraine," Blinken said on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

He stressed that "no country will be allowed to redraw borders by force."

1101 GMT — Russia amasses large missile stockpile ahead of winter: NATO's Stoltenberg

Russia has amassed a large missile stockpile ahead of winter, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Russia has been making new attempts to strike Ukraine's power grid and energy infrastructure, "trying to leave Ukraine in the dark and cold," he said.

1009 GMT — Russia mulls 'loyalty' pledge for foreigners to enter country

Foreigners entering Russia could be required to sign a "loyalty agreement" upon arrival, pledging not to criticise Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, under new rules being prepared by the interior ministry.

The move would oblige foreigners to comply with strict laws banning criticism of the conflict in Ukraine, and not to distort the Soviet's role in World War II, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

TASS, citing a draft document, said the foreigner would "agree, by entering Russia, to comply with prohibitions established with the aim of protecting the national interests of Russia."

The person would agree not to "discredit in any form the foreign and domestic state policy of the Russian Federation."

The foreigner would also comply with refraining from "distorting the historical truth" of the Soviet role in World War II.

TASS said the document would soon be put to the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.

0943 GMT — Ukraine says Russia ramping up attacks on Avdiivka

Ukraine has said that Russian forces had ratcheted up attacks on the nearly-encircled industrial town of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region, a recent flashpoint of Moscow's attack.

Russia launched a renewed bid to capture the war-battered town last month and analysts suggest Moscow's forces have made incremental gains.

"The enemy of the last day has significantly increased its activity. It is using armoured vehicles," Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the Ukrainian commander responsible for the territory, said.

0916 GMT — Ukraine tells NATO it won't 'back down' in Russia fight

Ukraine's foreign minister has said that it won't "back down" in its fight against Russia, despite doubts over US support and minimal progress on the front line.

"We have to continue, we have to keep fighting. Ukraine is not going to back down," Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba told Kiev's NATO backers in Brussels. "Our strategic goal, which is territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders as of 1991, remains unchanged," he said.