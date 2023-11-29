UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed strong support for Africa, saying the United Nations is ready to work with the African Union to bolster cooperation.

"Africa has been the double victim of injustice. First of all, historic injustice linked to colonialism and to slavery. And second, the present injustice in relation to the way power relations are established in the world and namely in relation to financial and economic power," Guterres said on Tuesday at a news conference with Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Mahamat was in New York to attend the 7th AU/UN High-Level Conference to evaluate progress on the implementation of existing cooperation framework agreements. He and Guterres also signed a new joint framework agreement on human rights.

Guterres said the partnership between the African Union and the UN is "essential" and Africa remains "one of the key priorities" for the UN.

"What Africa needs above all is justice in international relations because Africa has been the victim of the structural injustices of our international relations.

"At the same time, I would like to say that we are totally committed to work with the African Union in all areas of our common activity," he added.

'Haven for terrorism'