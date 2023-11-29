Deadly floods in the Horn of Africa. Summer wildfires that ravaged Canadian forests. Global temperature records unprecedented in the history of humanity.

Environmental activists say there's no doubt anymore that urgent collective action is needed to preserve a livable planet.

As the COP28 UN climate talks begin in Dubai on Thursday, here are five things to watch out for:

The energy transition

All eyes are on the language leaders will adopt regarding the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy — crucial to limiting long-term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as envisaged under the Paris Agreement.

At COP26 in Glasgow, in 2021, countries agreed to a "phasedown" of "unabated coal power." Since then, momentum has been building among governments and activists to extend similar ideas to oil and gas, though the exact phrasing will have to be hammered out.

Expectations are high for voluntary pledges on tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, a goal endorsed by the United States and China in a recent climate statement, as well as doubling the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements.

Ideally, the commitments should come in the form of an official response to the "Global Stocktake," a damning report card published in September that highlighted how little the world has done to confront the crisis.

Related Scientists say Western nations owe flood reparations to Pakistan

Making 'loss and damage' a reality

A major breakthrough at COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, was an agreement in principle to compensate climate-vulnerable countries that are least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions and facing multiplying severe weather impacts.

But operationalising a new fund has proven complicated, with negotiations dragging on for over a year. Among questions that had to be answered: Will all countries pay, or just the rich? Who will be the recipients? Where would the fund be housed?

A fragile agreement was reached in early November, and COP28 president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said in a recent interview he hoped a decision would be adopted early on in the conference.