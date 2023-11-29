The United States, the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has pledged to halve its emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels — but so far is failing to stay on target, analysts say.

Here are some questions and answers about America's emissions and its climate plans:

How much does the US emit?

In 2021, the United States emitted 6.28 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent — a measure of all greenhouse gases — according to Climate Watch, citing data from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

That makes it currently the second biggest emitter globally, behind China.

But, when historical emissions are factored in — that is, cumulative emissions since 1850 - the United States becomes the clear leader.

US emissions peaked in 2007 and have been falling ever since.

Where do the emissions come from?

Transportation is the largest contributor to US emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), accounting for 28 percent of the country's greenhouse gases in 2021.

It is followed by electricity generation, which accounts for around a quarter of emissions.

After that comes: industry (23 percent), the commercial and residential sectors (13 percent), and finally agriculture (10 percent).

In 2022, around 60 percent of US electricity production came from gas- or coal-fired power plants, the highest emitters, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The remainder came from renewable energies (21.5 percent), and nuclear power (18 percent).