A Turkish military plane loaded with eight tons of medicines and medical supplies destined for Gaza landed in Egypt neighbouring the besieged Palestinian enclave.

A group of nine health care professionals are also on board the plane that took off from Kayseri Airport at 08:00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and landed in Egypt's El Arish International Airport on Wednesday.

The medical team will provide treatment to injured people in cooperation with the Egyptian Health Ministry.

The plane will return to the Turkish capital of Ankara, carrying Palestinians with cancer and orthopedic problems, including a five-month-old injured baby, as well as their companions.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday said Turkish health teams that arrived in Gaza have completed identifying suitable locations for the field hospital's services.

“In the subsequent phase, we plan to provide health services to the injured and sick Palestinian people on-site,” Koca noted.

Türkiye has so far dispatched 11 planes, carrying 700 tons of humanitarian aid and medical supplies, a ship, eight field hospitals, and 20 ambulances to El Arish airport for Gaza with help from Egypt.