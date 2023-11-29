The diplomatic spat between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the ownership of ancient marble works has put a spotlight on a part of Ottoman history that has the potential to resolve this controversy.

Hours before the two premiers were to meet on Tuesday, Sunak cancelled a meeting in response to Mitsotakis’ insistence that the Parthenon Sculptures belong in Athens and not at the British Museum in London.

The 2,500-year-old carvings have been on display at the British Museum since the early 19th century when a British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, Thomas Bruce, or Lord Elgin, ferried them to London from the Parthenon temple in Athens.

At the time, Greece was under the administration of the Ottoman Empire and Elgin claimed to have received permission from then-Sultan Selim III to remove the artefacts.

The British Museum says Elgin was granted a permit, known as a firman, when he transported roughly half of the sculptures to Britain.

For decades, this has been the official line of defence used by British officials to lay claim over the artefacts.

But a few years back, two Turkish researchers dug into the Ottoman state archives to look for any documentary evidence and found none.

“As [far] as we looked at the Ottoman archives, there is no firman allowing these marbles to be moved,” says Professor Zeynep Aygen, a conservation architect and architectural historian at Fatih Sultan Mehmet University in Istanbul.

Aygen’s ongoing research with historian Orhan Sakin on the subject promises to shed light on the legitimacy of the transfer of marbles to Britain.

At the heart of the controversy is what the British Museum claims is an Italian translation of the original firman — the official Ottoman permit. Museum authorities have been ambiguous on what happened to the original Ottoman permit.

Aygen says she didn’t find any such letter in the archives. “An Ottoman Firman has certain... signatures and format and can never be written in the Italian language,” Aygen tells TRT World.

Some of the most important parts of the marbles, which include exquisite carvings of Greek gods and legendary figures, were moved during the period of Ottoman Sultan Selim III.

Knowing Sultan Selim III's interest in heritage, Aygen says she never understood “this ‘firman’ issue,” and was subsequently invited to Acropolis Museum to start a joint research programme by a colleague there.

“There I saw for the first time the so-called ‘firman’ copy and could not believe my eyes. I immediately asked my colleague Orhan Sakin to look at it, so he shared my view that an Ottoman firman cannot look like that.”

A missing part of Greek heritage

Since the 1980s, Greece has repeatedly called for the return of the sculptures, which are a collection of different types of marble pieces from the temple of Parthenon, dedicated to the Greek goddess of wisdom and war, Athena.