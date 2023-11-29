Myanmar's military is carrying out a sustained offensive involving fighter jets to regain control of a key town from an armed ethnic minority group.

Accounts from the residents, as well as a statement from the Arakan Army, provided the most detailed accounts of the battle for control of the town.

"They (the junta) have been firing heavy weapons at the town continuously," one resident said on Wednesday, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

"Yesterday a jet fighter dropped two bombs that started a fire," said the resident who said they were sheltering in a nearby village, adding the blaze was still burning.

A resident of Sittwe said the military was shelling Pauktaw from bases around Sittwe.

"They are firing artillery from Sittwe towards other towns especially Pauktaw every day, day and night," a resident said also requesting anonymity.

The Arakan Army said it was "rescuing" civilians still trapped.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun on Tuesday said the military was engaged in fighting around Pauktaw but did not give details.