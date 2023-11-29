Argentina's libertarian president-elect Javier Milei is going down the same road as other far-right leaders, such as Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who promised anti-migrant measures during election campaigns only to sidestep taking very harsh measures.

Milei, who wears an unruly mop of hair and whose swift rise to power surprised analysts, is learning that upending conventional economics is a battle he can't win with words.

One of his proposed radical economic measures is ending the use of the peso, the Argentinian currency, and replacing it with the US dollar in what's known as dollarisation.

But with barely a few days to go before he assumes office on December 10, he has distanced himself from people who were central to putting his radical economic plan into action.

Milei’s pick as the head of the central bank, Emilio Ocampo, has refused to take the job reportedly after the president-elect shifted towards conventional methods to fix the economy.

Ocampo, an economic history professor, is a strong proponent of dollarisation, which will handicap the Argentinian government from printing money to finance an ever-widening fiscal deficit. He was the main driving force behind Milei’s plan to introduce the greenback as Argentina’s currency and strip the country's central bank from its power to set interest rates.

While Milei made dollarisation a centrepiece of his election campaign, he has put the idea on hold, reported Bloomberg.

“We need to see whether the market situation allows a solution like the one Emilio proposes, and whether he is prepared to implement a plan which is not the one he had originally planned,” Milei said in a recent interview.

Milei is now considering the names of former Wall Street executives to head his economic team.

A terrible idea to begin with

Experts had been sceptical about dollarisation, which only a few small countries have implemented.

Dollarisation means that the greenback will become Argentina's official currency. Since Argentina can not print US dollars, it would have to depend on export income and foreign investments to meet domestic dollar requirements.

This also means the monetary policy - which helps set interest rates - will be decided by the US Fed and not by Argentina's central bank.

"One can argue that ending the ability of a central bank and monetary authority to monetise fiscal deficits will impose fiscal discipline on a country," says Mark Sobel, the US Chairman of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

"But that's not clear, and countries may come up with other ways to work around deficits or disregard sound operations. Moreover, dollarisation doesn't solve the problem - hard work does, and that means actually doing the work of fiscal consolidation," he tells TRT World.