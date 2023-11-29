Women are the main targets of online hate, including abusive language, harassment and incitement to sexual violence, a European Union report has said.

This should encourage the EU and social media platforms to pay close attention to protected characteristics such as gender and ethnicity when moderating content, the EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said in its report.

The study was conducted on YouTube, Telegram, Reddit and X - formerly known as Twitter - in four EU countries between January and June 2022. It showed women were the main targets across all platforms and countries involved. Other affected groups included people of African descent and Roma.

The number of hateful posts targeting women was almost three times that of those targeting people of African descent across Bulgaria, Germany, Italy and Sweden, the four countries covered by the report, the EU agency said.

"The sheer volume of hate we identified on social media clearly shows that the EU, its Member States, and online platforms can step up their efforts to create a safer online space for all," FRA director Michael O'Flaherty said in a statement.