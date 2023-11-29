WORLD
3 MIN READ
Most online hate targets women — EU report
The European Union's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) reveals that women are the primary victims of online hate, facing abusive language, harassment, and incitement to sexual violence.
Most online hate targets women — EU report
The study was conducted on YouTube, Telegram, Reddit and X - formerly known as Twitter - in four EU countries between January and June 2022./ Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP / AFP
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 29, 2023

Women are the main targets of online hate, including abusive language, harassment and incitement to sexual violence, a European Union report has said.

This should encourage the EU and social media platforms to pay close attention to protected characteristics such as gender and ethnicity when moderating content, the EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said in its report.

The study was conducted on YouTube, Telegram, Reddit and X - formerly known as Twitter - in four EU countries between January and June 2022. It showed women were the main targets across all platforms and countries involved. Other affected groups included people of African descent and Roma.

The number of hateful posts targeting women was almost three times that of those targeting people of African descent across Bulgaria, Germany, Italy and Sweden, the four countries covered by the report, the EU agency said.

"The sheer volume of hate we identified on social media clearly shows that the EU, its Member States, and online platforms can step up their efforts to create a safer online space for all," FRA director Michael O'Flaherty said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Formal investigations

Under the EU's Digital Services Act, which came into force last year, very large tech platforms and search engines must do more to tackle harmful and illegal content or risk fines.

The European Commission in October opened formal investigations into efforts by Facebook parent Meta, TikTok and X to remove harmful content from their platforms.

Tech giants have been facing mounting scrutiny recently, with a surge in harmful content and disinformation following Israel's war on Gaza.

The FRA said it had been unable to access data from Facebook and Instagram for the study.

RelatedTwitter disbands group that tackled hate speech, child exploitation
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk