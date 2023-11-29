Türkiye sent another ship carrying humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, the country’s interior minister has said.

The ship, named Bestekar, set sail from the port of Mersin.

It is carrying a large number of food parcels, hygiene kits, clean drinking water, tents, medical supplies, generators and ambulances and is scheduled to arrive at the Al Arish port on Thursday, Ali Yerlikaya, the minister, said on X on Wednesday.

“We will continue to say stop to the #Gaza occupation, which bleeds consciences and went down in history as a genocide and a great atrocity, and we will continue to help the people of (Palestine),” he added.

Israel launched a massive military assault in besieged Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

