Turkish poet Asaf Halet Celebi spearheaded a literary revolution, forever altering the course of Turkish poetry with his modern poem Cuneyd, published in Ses (Voice) magazine in November 1938.

Uncommonly for his time, he employed enjambment, alliteration and symbolic devices. He fused harmony with the spirit of poetry, interweaving his compositions with mystical and fairytale motifs, showcasing a rare blend of influences and inspiring coming generations of poets.

Poet Husrev Hatemi, born the same year as Halet's Cuneyd was published, shared his encounter with the poet at age 12 for the first time with TRT World, demonstrating his long memory that takes us straight to 1950.

“I opened the door to welcome Asaf Halet. His skin resembled that of Spaniards, and he had big brown eyes. He wore a dark brown jacket, and his posture reminded me of Andalusian horses. It seemed as if he had come from an antique time.”

When Hatemi's brother had mentioned Celebi's impending visit, he had thought someone from Galata Mevlevi Lodge would be gracing their home. Thus, Celebi's surprise arrival left a profound impression on the adolescent.

He was unprepared for the curiosity he would feel for Celebi as he scrutinised every line on the poet’s face. Hatemi accompanied Celebi to the guest room, where Kazım Recevi Ized, one of Iran's most distinguished poets and a relative of Hatemi’s father, was waiting for Celebi's arrival.

Hatemi describes the impact of his encounter with Halet, thus: “It's not a memory of the moment; everything is unfolding right before my eyes as I speak.”

Rewind

Asaf Halet was born in 1907 in Ottoman Istanbul. His original name was "Mehmet Ali Asaf". He adopted the surname "Celebi'' because of his love for Mawlana Jalaluddin Rumi — the surname “Celebi” belongs to Rumi’s family.

Halet witnessed the commencement of the First World War at the tender age of seven. He matriculated into Galatasaray High School during the last years of the Ottoman Empire. By 1923, the Republic of Türkiye was officially established.

Asaf Halet acquired proficiency in both French and Persian under the tutelage of his father, a connoisseur of Islamic and Sufi literature. His musical education encompassed a dedicated period of instruction under a practitioner of the esteemed "Mevlevi Order".

Upon visiting France, he devoted three years to academic pursuits at the School of Fine Arts, Sanayi-i Nefise School, culminating in his graduation from the Vocational School of Justice. Post-academic endeavours led him to serve as a clerk at the Criminal Court of Uskudar Courthouse, followed by roles at the Ottoman Bank and the State Maritime Railways Administration.

In 1945, he entered into matrimony with Nermin Celebiler, his uncle's daughter, and the union blessed them with a son, Omer Halet.

After an unsuccessful bid as an independent parliamentary candidate during the 1946 Turkish general elections from Istanbul, he redirected his focus toward scholarly pursuits. A noteworthy chapter of his professional journey unfolded, as he assumed the role of a librarian within the library in the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Literature, Istanbul University, where he dedicated an extended period to meticulous knowledge curation.

It was a twist of fate that got Halet to infuse his poetry with philosophy. That's why Asaf Halet's poetry is not a product of chance, but is grounded in the philosophies of Sufism, Buddhism and mysticism. His poetry represents an essence distilled from profound philosophical insights,which is why he is considered Türkey's first surrealist poet. His poetry involves abstract concepts picked up from his dalliances with the above philosophies.

The real stranger

Throughout his formative years, he navigated the transformative era of the alphabet reforms. His stance positioned him as one of the final Ottoman poets among the earliest of Turkish modern poets. He was influenced by classic Ottoman literature in his youth. His poems were published in various periodicals, like Agac, Ses, Hamle and Sokak.

During this time, some young poets manifested a desire to break the traditional boundaries of Turkish poetry, calling themselves the Garip (Strange). Represented by Orhan Veli Kanik, Melih Cevdet Anday and Oktay Rifat Horozcu, who opposed imagery, metaphor, harmony and poeticism in poetry, Asaf Halet was not included in their group, even though literary historians today consider Asaf Halet as "the real stranger".

He was not involved in any literary movement of his time. Although his peers mocked his poems and style, Halet never let go of his original voice. He used to carry flowers in a small vase in his jacket pocket, which led others to attempt to portray him as a 'bobstil’, a fashion-loving dandy. He became the subject of caricatures by artists of the period. With his distinctive qualities, he stood out as unique and individualistic.

Celebi penned one of the earliest examples of free verse poetry in modern Türkiye. While Western literary traditions predominantly influenced his contemporaries, Celebi's oeuvre reflects a unique fusion. In literary history, Asaf Halet Celebi's poetry is classified as core poetry ("saf şiir").

Om Mani Padme Hum

Asaf Halet steps onto the stage, holding an antique candlestick that resembles a firefly emerging from the darkness. He recites his poetry with a strong rhythm. His lines left an indelible impression on his audience at poetry matinees. In today's context, he was a slam poet of the 1940s. The powerful poems he presents serve as a significant example of that.

In 1940, during poetry matinees, the lines "I am melting in a sea Om Mani Padme Hum" from the poem "Sidharta" gained widespread recognition when they were published without Halet's knowledge in the magazine Yeni Ses (New Voice) by his friends.

With his keen interest in Sufism, Halet endeavoured to synthesise Oriental and Occidental thought by exploring Rumi and delving into the profound aspects of Buddhist philosophical thought.

Style and substance

Halet is both a poet and a thinker. He structured his poetry according to his intellectual pursuits. The year after publishing the collection Cuneyd, he released a book about Molla Camii, a significant Iranian poet inspired by Junayd of Baghdad. Another example of his work is "According to Pali Texts: Gotama Buddha," and which illustrates his intellectual pursuits.

Philosophically, Asaf Halet lived before his time. That's only one sign that he drew inspiration for his poetry from the classics and modernised them. As a multi-disciplinary and intercultural poet, he embraced East-West fusion.

To understand Celebi's poetry, readers need a broad intellectual background, a global perspective and an appreciation for different cultures.

This is why his audience was limited during his time. However, as Husrev Hatemi mentions, intellectuals such as Munevver Ayyaslı and Hilmi Ziya Ulken were among his admirers.

Poet Mevlut Ceylan, defined Asaf Halet Celebi as an "innovative cultural poet".

Asaf Halet was a reformist in art, and his poetry books were re-published only a short time ago. Ceylan says, "Halet's poetry exhibits resistance towards cultural colonialism with his use of the eastern ‘spices’. He was the last gentleman of Istanbul. The biggest reason why Celebi is one of the pioneering contemporary poets is his originality.”

Impact on generations

Asaf Halet stands as an enduring luminary, casting an indelible imprint upon the landscape of literary introspection and Turkish poetic expression.

During the transformative 1960s to the contemplative ethos of the 2020s, poets across diverse generations have meticulously analysed Halet's verses.

Within the corpus of his work, the discerning eye finds not merely a poetic discourse, but a nuanced interplay of innovation and tradition. In this exploration, the aficionado embarks upon and traces the poetic treasure that is Halet.

In an interview with TRT World, poet Husrev Hatemi, belonging to the generation of the ’60s and ’70s, has shed light on Halet, thus: “Asaf Halet was considered Sufi by poets who identified themselves as progressive in his time and snobbish by Islamist poets, because he was influenced by Asian mysticism and French culture. He should have received more recognition; his poetry did not get the appreciation he deserved."