A majority of Britons support rejoining the European single market, even though it would mean restoring free movement of workers from member states, according to a new survey.

The YouGov findings published Wednesday come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces political pressure from record high levels of migration to the UK, and the issue likely to dominate in the next general election.

Pro-Brexit campaigners pledged to "take back control" of Britain's borders by leaving the bloc but both regular and irregular migration, including via small boats crossing the Channel, have soared.

The polling, conducted as the fourth anniversary of Brexit approaches in January, suggested that 52 percent of Britons believe the UK's departure was the wrong decision.

Some 57 percent of "remain" and "leave" voters at the 2016 Brexit referendum would now back joining the single market if it meant EU citizens having the right to live and work in the UK and vice versa.

An end to freedom of movement and tougher immigration rules have contributed to a shortage of workers in some sectors, and calls from business leaders to relax the rules.

Companies have complained abou t increased red tape for UK exports to the EU, and frustration at repeated delays to similar border checks on EU imports, putting European firms at an advantage.