Thursday, November 30, 2023

2030 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a further extension to a truce that has paused fighting between Hamas and Israel in Gaza for seven days, as the hours ticked down to its expiry.

"Clearly, we want to see this process continue to move forward," he told reporters in Tel Aviv following a visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank. "We want an eighth day and beyond."

Blinken also said, "Massive loss of civilian live, displacement" in northern Gaza should not be repeated in southern Gaza.

However, he continued to voice US opposition to a permanent ceasefire that would end hostilities in the besieged Gaza.

1945 GMT — Gaza integral part of Palestine, we reject schemes for its separation: Palestinian President Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Gaza is an “integral” part of the Palestinian state during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah.

He rejected “any acceptance or collaboration with Israel's schemes to segregate” the coastal enclave.

Abbas underscored “the imperative of maintaining the current ceasefire in Gaza and achieving a comprehensive cessation of Israeli aggression to protect civilians from the air strikes and violence perpetrated by the Israeli military,” according to the Palestine news agency, WAFA.

He “emphasised the critical need for a swift increase in humanitarian, medical, and food assistance, as well as the provision of water, electricity, and fuel,” it said.

1952 GMT — More Israeli hostages released in extended Gaza truce

Palestinian resistance group Hamas released two Israeli women, with further Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners expected to be freed under an extended truce that has paused weeks of deadly fighting.

With the current truce set to expire early Friday, international bodies have called for a lasting halt to the devastating assault on Gaza.

1915 GMT — ICC prosecutor visits Israel

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan visited Israel "at the request and invitation" of the survivors and families of the victims of Hamas's October 7 attacks, the ICC said.

"The visit, while not investigative in nature, represents an important opportunity to express sympathy for all victims and engage in dialogue," the court wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Khan is also due to travel to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank where he will meet with senior Palestinian officials, the ICC said.

Opening its doors in 2002, the ICC is the world's only independent court set up to probe the gravest offences including genocide, war crimes and c rimes against humanity.

It opened an investigation into Israel as well as Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups for possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories in 2021.

1853 GMT — US' top diplomat Blinken meets Palestinian president in Ramallah

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed efforts to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza in a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah,” according to US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller .

“Secretary Blinken discussed ongoing efforts to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including through maximizing humanitarian pauses,” Miller said.

The top US diplomat “condemned extremist violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and said he would continue to insist on full accountability for those responsible,” the spokesperson pointed out.

1500 GMT — Israel army says two Israeli hostages handed to Red Cross in Gaza

The Israeli military said that two Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, after an extension to a truce in the enclave between Hamas and Israel.

The two women "are on their way to Israeli territory", it said in a statement. "In the next few hours, additional Israeli hostages are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross," it added.

1340 GMT — Blinken says Gaza truce 'producing results', should continue

Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli leaders that a temporary truce in their war with Hamas was "producing results" and should continue.

Blinken, on his third trip to the region since the conflict erupted nearly eight weeks ago, also stressed it was "imperative" to protect civilians in the besieged Gaza should fighting resume.

"We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families," Blinken said in his meeting with Herzog.

1030 GMT — COP28 opens with moment of silence for civilians killed in Gaza war

The UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai opened with a moment of silence for the victims of the conflict in Gaza.

Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian foreign minister who chaired the previous COP talks in Egypt last year, urged delegates to "stand for a moment of silence" in memory of two climate diplomats who recently died "as well as all civilians who have perished during the current conflict in Gaza."

1024 GMT — Israeli army intercepts target from Lebanon, Israel says

The Israeli military said it intercepted an "aerial target" that crossed from Lebanon, in an incident that jolted the calm prevailing at the frontier since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel agreed a temporary truce.

Reuters witnesses heard blasts along the southeastern Lebanese frontier. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for any attacks from Lebanon.

Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah had been trading fire across the border for weeks. Other groups, including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, also launched attacks from Lebanon against Israel during the conflict.

1020 GMT — 'My heart ached in extreme,' says Japan's crown prince on child victims in Gaza

In rare comments of concern, Japan's Crown Prince Fumihito has said he felt "extreme" pain seeing children victims during the conflict in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"My heart ached in the extreme" after many children fell victim during the war in Gaza, the Japanese crown prince said.

Fumihito made the comments during a conversation with journalists earlier this week but was publicised on Thursday when he marked his 58th birthday. According to Tokyo-based Kyodo News, reporters asked Fumihito about "notable" events of the past year.

0945 GMT — Hamas is far from falling apart in southern Gaza: Former Israeli premier

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak stated that the Hamas movement is far from falling apart in the southern Gaza and retains its capabilities in the north.

In an article published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Tuesday, Barak wrote, "About two months into the war, Israel is nearing a decisive junction. Israeli forces have made considerable gains in the northern Gaza, but Hamas is far from falling apart in Gaza's south and maintains capabilities in the north as well."

He added, "If we wish to survive in our tough environment, completing the mission of dismantling Hamas' military and governmental capabilities is critical, even in the face of external pressure. But months and perhaps more will be required to achieve this."

0809 GMT — 3 killed, 6 injured in Jerusalem shooting attack

Three people, including a woman, were killed and six others injured in a shooting attack in West Jerusalem, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Police said two suspects "implicated in the shootings were neutralised on the spot" after the attack near a bus stop in West Jerusalem, where there are no checkpoints guarding entrance to the city.

Two of the injured are said to be in serious condition.

0734 GMT — South Africa calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) party called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Hundreds of people from political parties, NGOs, and government officials marched through the streets of Johannesburg to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People commemorated under the theme "Unite Against Genocide, Ceasefire Now."

"This march is important because it's a fight against the genocide," ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the right to self-determination for Palestinians.