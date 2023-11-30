The Middle East plays host to its second straight UN climate conference over the next two weeks, with countries hoping to agree on new ways to keep the planet from heating too much by the end of the century.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates will welcome thousands of attendees for the 28th "Conference of the Parties" of the UN climate conference from Thursday until December 12, amid lingering doubt about how far the oil-rich country will go to help end a climate crisis driven largely by fossil fuel use.

Here's a look at the backdrop, stakes and challenges ahead at COP28.

What's happened since the last one

The world has gotten hotter since last year's conference in Egypt.

Some experts say 2023 is already the hottest year ever recorded. The northern hemisphere had record highs this summer, and Brazil – where it's not summer yet – this month saw all-time high heat and humidity.

"Practically the whole world is experiencing heat waves," said Petteri Taalas, the head of the UN weather agency, earlier this month.

Signs are growing that the world – especially developing countries – is increasingly ill-prepared: This year's monsoon season in India caused nearly $1.5 billion in property damage. Tropical storm Daniel in September caused deadly floods in Libya. Last month, Hurricane Otis pummeled Mexico, raising fears that the government would spend more money to rebuild than to help people cope.

Even if bouts of extreme cold return – like one currently in northern Europe – the overall trend lines point to growing average global temperatures.

What are the stakes of this COP?

Few experts and policymakers expect a big breakthrough this year.

Burning fossil fuels that sends carbon into the atmosphere remains the main cause of global warming, and production continues to grow. Climate campaigners say efforts to develop wind, solar and other alternative energies are not going fast enough.

The Paris climate accord of 2015 set a target to cap the rise of global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) since the start of the industrial era – and the world is so far falling far short.

Many experts say to meet that target, production of carbon in the atmosphere must peak next year and drop by nearly half by 2030.

Western countries are among those promoting ambitions to triple capacity for renewable energies and double energy efficiency by that year. Advocacy groups say that's trimming around the edges and avoiding the main issue: Reducing the burning of coal, oil and gas.

One debate will be about "down" or "out": Whether countries agree to phase down use of fossil fuels, as some wish, or phase them out entirely – a lofty goal of climate campaigners that's unlikely to get serious consideration at the conference.