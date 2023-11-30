On December 17, Chile is set to vote on a potential new constitution for a second time in less than two years.

But it’s unlikely to be approved. A recent poll has found at least 46 percent of voters plan to reject the draft, which emerged from a far-right dominated process.

As the vote nears, some analysts say the final result may be closer than expected.

The text is meant to replace the 1980 constitution put in place under General Augusto Pinochet. He came to power in 1973, after ousting democratically elected Marxist president Salvador Allende in a brutal coup.

Yet, many critics say the conservative draft text is not enough of a departure from the current document.

In Chile, Indigenous people are recognised under international law, as well as a 1993 domestic law. But the military junta's constitution–which despite reforms, remains in place nearly 34 years after the return to democracy–makes no mention of indigenous peoples. That essentially erases the basis for expanded indigenous rights in the document that forms the basis for all Chilean law.

After being elected the only indigenous representative to the second constitutional convention in May, Mapuche lawyer and academic Alihuen Antileo said: "In the plebiscite in December, if there are no enshrined rights for indigenous peoples, [our leaders] will call for people to vote to reject [the draft].”

Though the final proposal recognises the existence of indigenous peoples, it makes vague promises to promote their political participation and protect their rights. It goes no further.

In a post on X, Antileo promoted an event organised by a Mapuche group, calling on voters to reject the draft. “We’re against inequality, against marginalisation, against discrimination, against the abusive elite,” he wrote.

If the draft fails, it will likely put an end to a lengthy effort to replace Pinochet’s constitution. In October 2020, Chile voted overwhelmingly to replace the military rule-era charter. Two years later, about 62 percent of voters rejected the progressive draft that emerged from that process.

The 2022 draft was portrayed as an attempt to right historical wrongs, especially against Indigenous peoples. The convention that penned it allocated proportional representation for the indigenous population, while the first elected head of the constitutional committee was Elisa Loncon, a Mapuche leader.

The document included new rights for broad sectors of society — from gender parity to protections for the environment — and adopted a progressive stance on Indigenous rights.

The draft would have afforded Indigenous peoples the right to their own justice and governance systems. It would have also designated Chile a 'plurinational' state, recognising the existence of multiple nations within its borders, including the Mapuche people, the majority Indigenous community.

Chile's right-wing waged an extensive and expensive disinformation campaign against the progressive 2022 draft. Opponents falsely claimed it would abolish private property and allow the government to take people's homes.

But for many analysts and voters, the campaign against the first draft seemed to hinge on a rejection of expanded indigenous rights. Even some Mapuche people had reservations about it, citing a lack of trust in the government.

Right-wing opponents claimed indigenous peoples would have the right to secede and act with impunity under a parallel justice system. Campaigns to reject the draft suggested it would give undue privileges and rights to indigenous communities at the expense of the rest of Chile.

Though none of the claims were true, efforts to reject the 2022 proposal seemed to tap into a reluctance to reckon with Chile's colonial past.

'Social outburst' and Indigenous resistance

Had it not been for the Estallido Social, or 'social outburst', there may have been little prospect of a new constitution.

The push for a new charter was widely seen as an attempt to douse growing anger over a subway fare increase that had led to a series of huge protests starting in October 2019. The demonstrations exploded into popular rage over inequality, a backlash to the legacy of Pinochet's neoliberal project and a rejection of the political establishment.

Despite being labelled South America's 'success story', Chile's neoliberal experiment has resulted in wider income and wealth inequality. The economic policies imposed by the regime have not trickled down as improvements across society.

And that experiment came at a great human cost. The military junta and its civilian accomplices killed more than 3,000 people between 1973 and 1990, including Indigenous leaders. This number included those who disappeared without a trace, believed to have been killed by the regime. Tens of thousands more people were imprisoned and tortured.

During the 2019 uprising, protesters chanted the slogan: 'it's not 30 pesos, it's 30 years', referencing the fare hike and the three decades Chile has been grappling with the legacy of the military rule.

But Indigenous activists shifted the scope from the inequality stemming from neoliberalism — to the injustices inherent in the colonial project. They amended that popular slogan to 'it's not 30 pesos, it's 500 years' — since colonisation began.

Indigenous communities took a prominent role in the demonstrations. The 'wenufoye' or Mapuche flag became a fixture at marches. Some protesters began to target monuments honouring Spanish colonisers. That tactic would gain popularity in the US during the Black Lives Matter protests against monuments to the Confederacy, which had defended slavery.

The Estallido Social drove a broader conversation on grievances between Indigenous people and wider society, the results of which were apparent in the 2022 draft constitution.

The failure to enshrine Indigenous rights in the second draft is part of a long colonial history of erasure, repression and violence – a history that should have been addressed in the proposed text.

In mainstream discourse, Chileans are perceived as broadly European. But like much of Latin America, many are mixed-race.

A 2014 study on Latin American genetic ancestry estimated Chile’s genome is roughly 48 percent Indigenous. The same study found that Mexico, perceived as among the most indigenous nations in the Americas, has roughly 56 percent indigenous ancestry.

Such studies are a poor indicator of a nation's identity, but it underscores how Chile's Indigenous roots have been obscured.