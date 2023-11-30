Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) has risen 5.9% in the third quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority said.

According to data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday, the country's GDP totaled 7.68 trillion Turkish liras ($295.8 billion) at current prices this July-September.

"The value added increased by 8.1% in construction, 5.7% in (the) industry sector, 5.1% in financial and insurance, 4.3% in services, 3.6% in public administration, education, human health and social work activities, 2.7% in real estate activities, 2.2% in other service activities, 1.7% in information and communication and 0.3% in agriculture, forestry and fishing," TurkStat said.

TurkStat said over the same period final consumption expenditures of resident households rose 11.2%, government final consumption expenditures 5.3%, and gross fixed capital formation 14.7%.

Imports of goods and services soared 14.5% while exports of goods and services climbed 1.1% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Earlier this year the Turkish economy grew 4% in the first quarter and 3.9% in the second, while last year it racked up growth of 5.5%.