More than a million people have been displaced in Somalia after the country was hit by severe flooding caused by torrential rains, the Somali president said.

Somalia and its Horn of Africa neighbours Kenya and Ethiopia are battling flash floods caused by heavy rainfall linked to the El Nino weather pattern.

The floods are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region just as it emerges from the worst drought in four decades that left millions of people hungry.

"My brothers, our country is in a critical state and our people have been affected by the flooding everywhere," President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud said on Wednesday evening.

He said that 101 people had died in the flooding. Authorities in Mogadishu declared a state of emergency this month over the disaster, and have warned against the proliferation of disease.

'Dire' situation