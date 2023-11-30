TRT World Forum 2023, to be held in Istanbul on December 8-9 this year, is preparing to bring together academics, journalists, politicians, and civil society organisations from around the world for the seventh time under the theme "Growing Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions."

The countdown has begun for the TRT World Forum 2023, with preparations underway for approximately one year.

The grand event, scheduled to take place in Istanbul on December 8-9, will bring together significant figures from around the world.

The forum, which has brought together more than 8,500 guests and 651 speakers from many countries so far, will shed light on the world's agenda this year as well.

With the participation of 153 speakers consisting of academics, politicians, civil society workers, think tank experts, bureaucrats, and journalists from different parts of the world, the event will address global priorities and agendas, defining both global and regional issues.

This year's 7th edition, themed Growing Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions, aims to be an international conference that discusses and proposes solutions to global problems, defining global and regional priorities and agendas.