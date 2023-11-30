Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised a PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, who was found to be plotting terrorist attacks against Turkish Armed Forces bases, security sources told Anadolu.

Mehmet Akin, codenamed Harun Egid, who received sabotage training from the PKK terror group in northern Iraq's Avasin region, took part in attacks against the Turkish Armed Forces’ Operation Claw in the region, said the sources.

There was also a warrant for Akin over terror group membership issued by a court in Adana, southern Türkiye.

The terrorist, who was found hiding in Hakurk, northern Iraq, was neutralised by MIT.

Turkish security forces 'neutralise' 1,976 terrorists so far this year

Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 1,976 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

A total of 49 terrorists were targeted last week, a ministry official told reporters on Thursday at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.