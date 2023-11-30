Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger's death has sparked reflection across the world. Kissinger's footprint left an indelible mark on US foreign policy, advancing US interests overseas, albeit with many controversies that continue to mire his legacy.

At the height of his career, Kissinger served as a top diplomat and security advisor to presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Nevertheless, controversy has followed Kissinger throughout.

His detractors accused him of war crimes and human rights abuses, claiming his influence while in office prolonged the Vietnam War, enabled genocides in Asia, fuelled civil wars in Southern Africa and backed coup d'etat and death squads in Latin America.

Among his European critics, Irish Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard called Kissinger "an imperial exceptionalist" and said on X, formerly Twitter.

"He was undoubtedly one of the worst war criminals of the 21st century," added Hazzard.

In North America, well-renowned scholar Norman Finkelstein labelled Kissinger "a monster."

Hebh Jamal, a Palestinian journalist, echoed the sentiments, insisting "the only tragedy about Henry Kissinger's death is that he was never put before an international criminal court to answer for his war crimes: being responsible for the murder of millions."

"From Cambodia to Argentina, to Chile to the Middle East, I'm sure he will not be forgotten," she added.

Charlie Angus, a Member of the House of Commons of Canada, shared a photo of Kissinger and Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet who overthrew democratically-elected socialist President Salvador Allende sharking hands.

Analysts believe Kissinger played a destabilising role in Latin America, notably in Bolivia, Uruguay and Argentina.

"The devil has come to collect his due," Angus added on X.

However, among his supporters, Kissinger is largely regarded as having a positive influence on shaping US foreign policy and has received eulogies from prominent figures domestically.

In the US, Mike Bloomberg American businessman, paid tribute to Kissinger

"Nobody in our country exercised more influence over global affairs over a longer period of time than Henry Kissinger, and his death is a loss for our country and the world – and for all of us who were fortunate enough to call him a dear friend and mentor," he said.

Overseas prominent officials such as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida praised the diplomat.

Xie Feng, the 12th Chinese Ambassador to the United States, noted Kissinger's pivotal role in fostering relations with China and laying the foundations for a landmark visit by former President Richard Nixon.

"He will always remain alive in the hearts of the Chinese people as a most valued old friend," Feng wrote on X.

But for analysts like S.L. Kanthan, the former top US official "symbolised peak American Empire."

Taking a dim view on Kissinger, whose brand of policy-making became known as 'realpolitik', Kanthan described his approach as "violent geopolitics for the sake of power."

Experts suggest that Kissinger's approach was predicated on maximising the US economic and military power through transactionalism - with less importance to moral and ethical considerations.

"Human beings meant nothing to Kissinger, who supported depopulation programs & genocides," Kanthan said.

He added that Kissinger's "Nobel prize for peace shows how corrupt and evil the Western system is."