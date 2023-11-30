The EU Commission has said the EU is interested in developing a "mutually beneficial partnership" with Türkiye.

"The European Union clearly has a strategic interest to develop a mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye and maintain a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a press conference in Brussels along with European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on Wednesday, where they presented a joint report on Turkish-EU relations.

The EU has identified a number of possible options towards engagement with Ankara, Borrell said, adding that the EU Commission has suggested resuming dialogue on updating the Customs Union with Türkiye, as well as taking more steps on trade, investment, migration, and visa liberalisation.

Turkish leaders have long pressed for an update to the Customs Union as well as for the European Union to keep its promises on visa liberalisation made under a 2016 pact.