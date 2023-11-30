Jaber said it was "the first time a decision has been adopted on day one of any COP and the speed in which we have done so is also unique, phenomenal and historic".

"This is evidence that we can deliver. COP28 can and will deliver," he added.

A recent report by the United Nations estimates that up to $387B will be needed annually if developing countries are to adapt to climate-driven changes.

Some activists and experts are skeptical that the fund will raise anything close to that amount.

A Green Climate Fund that was first proposed at the 2009 climate talks in Copenhagen, and began raising money in 2014, hasn’t come close to its goal of $100B annually.

The fund will be hosted by the World Bank for the next four years and the plan is to launch it by 2024. A developing country representative will get a seat on its board.

A number of industrialised nations have insist that all countries should contribute to the fund, and the agreement will prioritize those most vulnerable to climate change — even though any climate-affected community or country is eligible.