CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
UN's COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage fund'
The fund pledges adopted on day one of COP28 in UAE, are long sought by vulnerable nations devastated by natural disasters linked to global warming.
UN's COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage fund'
Germany and UAE have pledged $100 million each to the 'loss and damage' fund / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2023

The UN's COP28 climate conference formally launched a "loss and damage" fund long sought by vulnerable nations devastated by natural disasters linked to global warming.

"We have delivered history today," the UAE's COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber told delegates on Thursday, adding that his country was committing $100M to the fund.

Germany also pledged $100M.

After years of dragging their feet on the issue, wealthy nations backed the fund in a landmark agreement at the COP27 summit in Sharm el Sheikh last year.

Its launch on the first day of COP28 in Dubai follows fraught negotiations on the mechanics of the fund, which will be housed at the World Bank on an interim basis.

Related'We are losing the race' on climate change - UN chief

'COP28 can deliver'

"This sends a positive signal of momentum to the world and to our work," Jaber said.

RECOMMENDED

Jaber said it was "the first time a decision has been adopted on day one of any COP and the speed in which we have done so is also unique, phenomenal and historic".

"This is evidence that we can deliver. COP28 can and will deliver," he added.

RelatedWhat to expect from the latest UN climate talks in UAE

A recent report by the United Nations estimates that up to $387B will be needed annually if developing countries are to adapt to climate-driven changes.

Some activists and experts are skeptical that the fund will raise anything close to that amount.

A Green Climate Fund that was first proposed at the 2009 climate talks in Copenhagen, and began raising money in 2014, hasn’t come close to its goal of $100B annually.

The fund will be hosted by the World Bank for the next four years and the plan is to launch it by 2024. A developing country representative will get a seat on its board.

A number of industrialised nations have insist that all countries should contribute to the fund, and the agreement will prioritize those most vulnerable to climate change — even though any climate-affected community or country is eligible.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia