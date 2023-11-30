Türkiye's Central Bank has announced record-high gross reserves of $136.49 billion as of the end of last week.

According to the bank's weekly figures released on Thursday, gross reserves surged $2.02 billion on a weekly basis as of November 24.

Foreign currency reserves totaled $90.99 billion after an increase of $1.77 billion over the same period, while gold reserves amounted to $45.24 billion, up $225 million.

Since May, total gross reserves climbed $38.35 billion, or 38.6%.

This was also the 15th weekly increase in a row in gross reserves, now at a record level since 1987, when the data collection began.

