The UN weather agency has declared that 2023 is on track to become the hottest year on record, underscoring the urgency of addressing climate change.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issued a warning and highlighted concerning trends that point to a future marked by escalating floods, wildfires, glacier melt, and heat waves.

According to the WMO, the average global temperature for 2023 has risen by approximately 1.4 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial times.

This is a mere 0.1 degrees below the target limit set by the Paris Climate Accord in 2015, designed to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Surging Carbon-dioxide levels