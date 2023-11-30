In the past month and a half, we have seen the rise of resilience and the fall of humanity as we witness a genocide against the Palestinian people. For many of us who have been closely watching the developments, a storm of intense emotions has clouded our daily lives and even our ability to function.

Despite our relentless efforts to protest, boycott, advocate and call for a permanent ceasefire, we might be feeling helpless in the face of an unrelenting genocide. We dread that no matter what we do, these circumstances may not change.

We may also be feeling the need to deprioritise our needs so that we can amplify Palestinian voices. We may be experiencing burnout that is immediately followed by a sense of guilt. We may belittle our exhaustion as we compare it to the reality that our Palestinian siblings may not survive another night.

This emotional turmoil is natural as we traverse systems whose policies devalue human dignity, justice or empathy towards the oppressed. Such disparities can lead to profound sadness and a perpetuation of collective trauma—an emotional wounding that is experienced in community when facing gross injustices on a global scale. It’s also frustrating to witness the systemic silencing of our advocacy and to perform a balancing act so as to not cause harm to ourselves, our positions or our employment.

Another phenomenon afflicting us is an overwhelming sense of cognitive dissonance due to the paradox of witnessing these injustices in our local and global communities whilst having to pretend that life is normal.

We have become more attuned to our privileges as family members, professionals and students, while mourning the loss of these opportunities for Palestinians, including freedom of movement, housingsecurity, steady education, safe learning environments, opportunities for academic enrichment and cultivation, employment access, and labour market stability.

Additionally, there exists a disconnect between our current lived experiences and the mainstream narrative. Increased levels of Islamophobia, biased media coverage, doxing, censorship, and a political climate that is complicit in the Palestinian genocide are all realities that have a detrimental impact on our mental health.

Disenfranchised anger and grief, when not publicly acknowledged or socially accepted, builds up, festers, exacerbates and complicates the trauma that is already intensely felt by so many of us.

Our emotions are a language through which we can understand our needs. Sadness, for example, is a response to a profound sense of loss: loss of our previous sense of safety, loss of those we had once considered allies and friends, and loss of trust in leadership. These losses indicate our need to connect to loved ones, community, and to God.

Another common emotion many of us have felt in these past several weeks has been anger. Anger is a response to the injustices of allowing, aiding, and excusing the massacre of children and innocents, as well as the continual vilification of those advocating against war crimes. Anger is a mobilising force which flags our need to take action and to take it now.

In fact, when channelled in the right path, every emotion we are currently feeling can help us in our cause for justice for our Palestinian brothers and sisters. Before this can happen, however, we must understand how to navigate our heavy emotions, shared by Muslims across the world.

Turning to the Quranic verse, “God does not burden a soul beyond what it can bear” (2:286), we have the capacity to grapple with these painful emotions by enlisting the helpful strategies below:

1) Engaging in contemplative meditation and other Islamically informed practices to alleviate heavy emotions. These approaches have been shown to help reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, and are believed to result in heightened attention and care for actions, thoughts, emotions and inner states.

Seeking solace through prayer and worship, as well as connection through dhikr (remembrance) and reading of the Quran are some ways to do this. The resilience of Palestinian Muslims has inspired many Muslims and non-Muslims alike to read the Quran recently wherein they have found comfort, inspiration and guidance in this difficult time.