Russia bans 'international LGBT movement' for 'extremism'
It did not say whether certain individuals or organisations would be affected by the ruling.
 The conservative turn promoted by President Vladimir Putin is often portrayed as an existential fight against Western liberal values [AFP] / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2023

Russia has banned the "international LGBT movement," claiming it was an extremist group.

The supreme court handed down the ruling in Moscow on Thursday, AFP journalists in court reported.

Judge Oleg Nefedov ruled that "the international LGBT public movement and its subdivisions" were extremist, and issued a "ban on its activities on the territory of Russia".

The hearing took place behind closed doors and without any defence present.

Fewer than 10 people had gathered outside the court.

The judge said the order should be executed immediately -- though some rights NGOs said there would be bureaucratic delays.

If applied to individuals, the "extremist" label means gay, lesbian, transgender or queer people living in Russia could face years in jail.

Lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy said "This is a historic event, because our country has encroached on the most 'sacred' thing that exists in the liberal world."

The Orthodox Church -- headed by President Vladimir Putin ally Patriarch Kirill -- welcomed the move.

"It's a form of moral self-defence of society," said Vakhtang Kipshidze, an official for the Moscow Patriarchate.

In Muslim-majority Chechnya -- ruled by Ramzan Kadyrov, who claims the region is exclusively heterosexual -- officials also praised the move.

"Russia has shown once again that neither the collective West nor the United States will deprive us of the most important thing of all: a religious and national identity," said Minister Akhmed Dudaev.

