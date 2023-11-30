Russia has banned the "international LGBT movement," claiming it was an extremist group.

The supreme court handed down the ruling in Moscow on Thursday, AFP journalists in court reported.

Judge Oleg Nefedov ruled that "the international LGBT public movement and its subdivisions" were extremist, and issued a "ban on its activities on the territory of Russia".

The hearing took place behind closed doors and without any defence present.

Fewer than 10 people had gathered outside the court.

The judge said the order should be executed immediately -- though some rights NGOs said there would be bureaucratic delays.