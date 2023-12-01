US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Israeli army that the "massive loss of civilian live and displacement" in northern besieged Gaza must not be repeated in the south.

"We discussed the details of Israel’s ongoing planning, and I underscored the imperative, for the United States, that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza not be repeated in the south," Blinken said during a press briefing on Thursday after he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken said Israel had agreed to a US request that it formulate a strategy that "puts a premium on protecting civilians."

He added that the Israeli army should steer clear of targeting vital infrastructure such as hospitals, power stations and water facilities.

He said that displaced civilians from southern Gaza should also be offered "the choice to return to the north as soon as conditions permit."

Blinken also called for a further extension of the truce, which included swaps and aid deliveries into the besieged Gaza.

"Clearly, we want to see this process continue to move forward," he told reporters in Tel Aviv at the end of a visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank.

"We want an eighth day and beyond," he said.

The pause, due to expire early Friday unless an agreement to extend it is reached, has allowed the release of scores of Israeli and foreign captives.

Blinken was on his third trip to the region since violence erupted on October 7.

Truce 'producing results'