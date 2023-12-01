The Kosovo government announced that it has extended the deadline for local Serbs to replace their vehicle license plates issued by Serbia with Republic of Kosovo (RKS) plates.

"This change has come about as a result of the great demand and high interest in registering vehicles with RKS plates," the statement said on Thursday.

The initial deadline of Dec. 1 has been extended until Dec. 15.

Any license plates that have not been changed as of Dec. 15 will be considered illegal and the vehicle owners will not be allowed to drive in the region.

In early November, Serbs living in Kosovo began replacing their vehicle license plates issued by Serbian institutions and symbolising Kosovo cities with RKS license plates, ending a longstanding dispute.

They began forming a queue at a vehicle inspection station located in the north of Mitrovica, where mostly ethnic Kosovo Serbs live.

The deputy director of the Kosovo Police for the northern region, Veton Elsh Ani, told Anadolu that around 1,500 people had received RKS vehicle license plates at the beginning of November.