Heavy gunfire was heard in Guinea Bissau's capital near barracks where members of the national guard were holed up in the south of the city, according to an AFP journalist and sources.

Gunfire was then heard by an AFP reporter near the barracks in Santa Luzia district on Friday.

The national guard members on Thursday night freed Finance Minister Souleiman Seidi and Secretary of State for the Public Treasury Antonio Monteiro from police custody, then took refuge in Bissau's southern district, military and intelligence sources said.

Special forces intervened after several unsuccessful attempts at mediation, with calm restored following an exchange of gunfire, the sources said.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, elected in December 2019, is currently in Dubai, where he is attending the United Nations's COP 28 climate conference.

Related 'Many' dead as Guinea-Bissau foils 'attack against democracy'

Legal claims