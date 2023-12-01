Muhsine Alnajjar was at the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with her husband and their two-year-old daughter. They had waited for hours to get out of Gaza and escape Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment. Then, just as they were about to cross the border gate, there was a deafening bang.

“It was October 10. The worst day of my life. The explosion was so ferocious, I cannot even describe it,” Muhsine, a Turkish citizen, tells TRT World.

As the initial shock from terror wore off, they realised Israel had bombed the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing - the only entry or exit point to Gaza that Tel Aviv does not control.

Israeli officials then called the Palestinian border authorities with a warning: evacuate immediately or be prepared to get hit. As word spread, chaos ensued.

“Everyone was screaming. It was a matter of life and death,” Muhsine recalls. Hundreds of people clamoured to get away from the border gate and into Gaza. She grabbed her two-year-old daughter Mona Zehra and pushed ahead on foot, her husband Muhammad right behind them.

“We were running, but I could barely find the strength to move my feet. I saw old people and children lying on the ground. They couldn't run and were being trampled upon. It felt like it was the Day of Judgement.”

Fortunately, they managed to squeeze into a car full of people fleeing the scene.

As they drove towards Khan Younus, the threat of what an Israeli air strike could do was all around them. On both sides of the road, there was rubble of concrete and steel - remnants of residential buildings once home to thousands of Palestinians.

It was supposed to be the day the family of three got out of Gaza, but they were now stuck in the besieged enclave. Muhsine would learn about war-time hardships and the resilience of Palestinians that one can only experience by being on the ground.

‘Nowhere to escape’

Muhammad, 31 , a mechatronics engineer, was born and raised in Gaza. He moved to Türkiye in 2016 where he ran into Muhsine, 30, at university. She was learning Arabic, he wanted to improve his Turkish. They fell in love.

When they got married in 2019, most of Muhammad’s family couldn’t make it to the wedding because of the Israeli blockade, which doesn’t allow Palestinians to leave the besieged enclave. So, they decided to travel to Gaza when the time was right.

After many delays over the years, and the birth of their daughter, the young couple finally decided to visit this year. On September 24, they managed to travel to Muhammad’s family home in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza.

“Our first two weeks there were great. I was so happy, I kept telling my mother-in-law that I wanted to visit every summer,” Muhsine says, adding that she hadn’t imagined Gaza to be so beautiful and full of life.

"The shoreline is amazing. We would take our breakfast and go to the beach. The atmosphere was so nice. I had never seen date palms in Türkiye, the beach in Gaza was lined with them. It was beautiful.”

But her holiday turned into a nightmare on October 7, when Israel launched a massive military assault on Gaza - now in its 56th day - in response to Hamas’ attacks on Israeli military posts and border towns.

On the morning after the conflict broke out, Muhsine woke up to the commotion of her mother-in-law hurrying around the house to open the windows.

The sound of Israeli bombs dropping in the distance reverberated outside.

While Muhisne was still trying to figure out what was happening, her husband jumped out of bed and without saying a word began helping his mother in a matter-of-fact manner.

A confused Muhsine looked on wondering what was happening. She didn’t see any point in opening the windows during a thunderstorm - she hadn’t even realised that the sounds were of explosions and not the ferocious clouds.

“I'd never seen such a conflict,” she says.

In the days to come, the Alnajjar family home’s windows remained open at all times. It was a precaution to give a passage for the shockwave and sound to pass through without shattering the windowpane glass, which can cause serious injuries.

As the Israeli bombing became intense and indiscriminate, the whole family began to huddle together in one room, away from the windows, where they spent the nights.

Sometimes a bomb would drop close by. “I would just sit there trembling. You can't do anything at that moment. ... You just wait for it to stop,” says Muhsine.

Muhammad and his family were familiar with missiles flying overhead long before war broke out on October 7. “They could easily tell when a rocket was launched by Israel or by Hamas, and even when the Iron Dome repelled one. I couldn’t, so I was easily startled,” says Muhsine.

Loud bangs frightened their toddler Mona. She would clench her hands and teeth, and try to read the expressions on her parents’ faces. They had to keep their composure because the slightest hint of them getting worried would send her into panic. When the explosions were too loud, Muhammad would take Mona into his lap and cover her ears.

“You learn to cope with constant bombings,” Muhsine says. The more she learned about how to distinguish which missiles were coming from the Israeli side, the easier it became to contain her fear. But on nights of heavy bombardment, no amount of experience was enough to stop her from shuddering.

“There were many moments when I lost hope. Each day, towards the sunset, I would tremble. The bombardment was very intense. There is nowhere to escape. You are in your home, but you are not safe.”