Israeli officials had intelligence that Palestinian resistance group Hamas was preparing a wide-ranging attack before its October 7 assault but dismissed the reports, The New York Times has reported.

The newspaper said on Thursday that a document obtained by Israeli authorities "outlined, point by point, exactly the kind of devastating invasion that led to the deaths of about 1,200 people."

The document, which was reviewed by the newspaper, did not specify when the attack might happen, but provided a blueprint that Hamas appears to have followed: an initial rocket barrage, efforts to knock out surveillance, and waves of fighters crossing into Israel by land and air.

The Times said the document, which included sensitive security information about Israeli military capacity and locations, circulated widely among the country's military and intelligence leaders, though it was not clear if it was reviewed by senior politicians.

But a military assessment last year determined it was too soon to say the plan had been approved by Hamas, and when an analyst with the country's signals intelligence warned the group had carried out a training exercise in line with the plan, she was dismissed.