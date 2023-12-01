WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel dismissed advance warning of Hamas attack — report
A document obtained by Israeli authorities, as reported by NYT, detailed the attack, including a blueprint followed by Hamas involving a rocket barrage, surveillance disruption, and fighters entering Israel by land and air.
Israel dismissed advance warning of Hamas attack — report
The Times said the document, which included sensitive security information about Israeli military capacity and locations, circulated widely among the country's military and intelligence leaders. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 1, 2023

Israeli officials had intelligence that Palestinian resistance group Hamas was preparing a wide-ranging attack before its October 7 assault but dismissed the reports, The New York Times has reported.

The newspaper said on Thursday that a document obtained by Israeli authorities "outlined, point by point, exactly the kind of devastating invasion that led to the deaths of about 1,200 people."

The document, which was reviewed by the newspaper, did not specify when the attack might happen, but provided a blueprint that Hamas appears to have followed: an initial rocket barrage, efforts to knock out surveillance, and waves of fighters crossing into Israel by land and air.

The Times said the document, which included sensitive security information about Israeli military capacity and locations, circulated widely among the country's military and intelligence leaders, though it was not clear if it was reviewed by senior politicians.

But a military assessment last year determined it was too soon to say the plan had been approved by Hamas, and when an analyst with the country's signals intelligence warned the group had carried out a training exercise in line with the plan, she was dismissed.

RECOMMENDED

'Plan designed to start a war'

She warned it was a "plan designed to start a war," the newspaper said, but a colonel reviewing her assessment suggested: "let's wait patiently."

The warnings did not suggest that Hamas was likely to carry out the plan imminently, likening the intelligence failure to those in the United States before the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7 killed 1,200 Israelis and saw around 240 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Following the attack, Israel's ground and air offensive in Gaza has killed more than 15,000 people, mostly children, women and the elderly.

RelatedHumanitarian pause not enough for aid delivery, urge for ceasefire: UN
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia